Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is delighted to be back in action for Leicester City following the ankle injury that sideline him in recent weeks.

The 23 year old midfielder undergo a minor surgery on injured ankle and as a result missed the last three premier league games for the Foxes.

In Ndidi’s absence Leicester City failed to win any of their games , as they struggled to keep things tight in the middle and defense.





However Leicester City boss Brenda Rogers throw the Nigerian quickly into the action and Ndidi justified the faith of the manager by helping the team to a 4-1 win over West Ham United at the Kingpower stadium on Wednesday.

After the game, Ndidi took to his social me to express how happy he’s to be back in action.

“Feels good to be back, slowly and steady we keep moving back to our leicester ways … love it foxes 🦊 💪🏾” he tweeted.

Ndidi meanwhile gave penalty away, but it wasn’t enough to deny Leicester all three points.