Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has dedicated Monday night’s Premier League against Aston Villa to Leicester City fans.

Leicester halted their run of four straight league games without a win as they thrashed Villa 4-0.

A brace from Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes returned Leicester to winning ways.

The game was Ndidi’s first start for the Foxes since January 1st.





Also in action for Brendan Rodgers’ side was Ndidi’s Eagles teammate Kelechi Iheanacho.

And reacting to the win, Ndidi described it as a massive one for the Champions League chasing side.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle: ”Massive win yesterday. Love its foxes. A big thanks to our fans at KP (King Power) for being patient and cheering till the goals started popping.”

Leicester remain in third position on 53 points in the Premier League table.