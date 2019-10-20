<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has dedicated Saturday’s 2-1 home win against Burnley to the club’s late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Chris Wood gave Burnley the lead early in the game before the Foxes rallied back with goals from Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans.

Srivaddhanaprabha died on October 27, 2018 after an helicopter carrying him and four other crashed shortly after take-off from the King Power Stadium.

The club’s officials and players have been in sober mood, reflecting on his exit and offering a moment of silent in their clash against Burnley as they prepare for his first anniversary at the end of the month.

“Forever in our hearts 💙… 3points 💼 ,”Ndidi tweeted after the game.

Ndidi has made eight league appearances for Leicester City this season and scored twice.

Leicester City maintained third position in the table following the win.