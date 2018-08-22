Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi says the experience of representing his country at the 2018 World Cup has made him a better player.

Ndidi was one of the Super Eagles’ best players at Russia 2018, performing strongly in each of their three group matches against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

Playing against the likes of Lionel Messi and Luka Modric has inspired the Nigerian to take his game to a new level.

After signing a new contract with Leicester City which ties him to the Premier League club until 2024, Ndidi said the global tournament was a learning experience for him.

“The World Cup was an amazing experience and you see different kinds of players. You see players you see on TV and players from [teams like] Real Madrid,” Ndidi said to the Foxes’ official website.

“I would say I learned some things from these players. I’m playing against them and you know what they do, they think very fast.

“There is nothing like growing, so learning from all those things will make me grow. I’ll just keep pushing and give everything and look forward to the games.”

Ndidi is set to be in action for Leicester this coming weekend when they play away to Southampton on Saturday afternoon.