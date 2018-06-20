Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is confident the Super Eagles will bounce back when they tackle Iceland in their second World Cup fixture at the Volgograd Arena on Friday 22 June.

Nigeria started their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 loss to Croatia in Kaliningrad, with the European opponents exploiting the Super Eagles set-piece weakness to score in each half.

”The match against Croatia was disappointing. However, we’ve moved past that disappointment and we’re looking forward to the next game,” Ndidi told Fifa’s official website.

Ndidi suffered a hamstring injury in the tail end of the 2017-2018 campaign, but was declared fit to attend his first World Cup after going the full ninety against the Czech Republic in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Against Croatia, the former Racing Genk starlet was one of the most outstanding players on the pitch, finishing the match with a game-high five aerial duels won and was the top man in tackles.