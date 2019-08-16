<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Although Chelsea succumbed to defeats in their last two matches, Wilfred Ndidi has warned his Leicester City teammates to be aware of the danger posed by Frank Lampard’s men.

The teams will lock horns against each other at Stamford Bridge this Sunday as they chase their first win of the season.

Brendan Rodgers’ men kicked off their Premier League campaign with a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers while the Blues were hammered 4-0 by Manchester United.

Ndidi was in action during last Saturday’s outing and he wants his teammates to create more chances this time out.

“Despite the fact that they’ve lost two games, it will be a difficult game and we will have to be alert. We got a point against Wolves, but we can be better going into the Chelsea game. We’ll go there to try and get something out of it,” Ndidi told the club website.

“Every game we learn, and we take to the next game. For Wolves, they’re a very good team. We actually kept the ball in possession and that’s difficult against Wolves.

“Playing like that, it gives us more confidence to go forward. They have a good record away from home and I think we did well defensively. We have to try and create more chances now.”

The 22-year-old missed the Foxes’ pre-season tour due to his participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

During the continental outing in Egypt, Ndidi helped the Super Eagles to a third-place finish after they defeated Tunisia 1-0 in the bronze medal match.

Prior to the playoff, Algeria ended Nigeria’s chances of winning a fourth title with Riyad Mahrez’s stunning free-kick at the death of the semi-final.

“The aim was to go to the final, but for Riyad!,” he continued.

“But we will take it, because losing the semi-final and going for the top place, we had no other option than to take third.

“That’s better than coming out with nothing. We learnt a lot. Nobody believed in the team to actually go that far. We got to the semi-finals, and people started to see how well the team can play.”

After his international assignment, the Nigeria international had less than two weeks as an extended break before joining Rodgers’ side for the new season.

He explained how he has kept his body in top shape after playing 90 minutes against Wolves last Saturday.

“I had about 11 days off, and then I came back to the club. I didn’t go anywhere, I just stayed in Nigeria and then reported back,” he said.

“From my first day back, I felt really happy. The manager pushes everyone and tries to get everyone in good shape, so I have to blend into the group. There is no space for excuses, you have to do what you have to do.

“For me, it’s about maintaining fitness. If it’s natural, I try to maintain it by keeping things simple and by eating the right food. A lot of it is about discipline, you need your body to play the game, so you have to treat your body right.”