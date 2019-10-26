<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has celebrated Leicester City record 9-0 win against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium on Friday.

The win was the biggest by an away team in the Premier League.

This big win also now stands side-by-side with Manchester United 9-0 win over Ipswich Town in March 1995.

Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy scored hat-tricks in the game with Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison getting the other goals.

“What a night!!!💙,”Ndidi tweeted.

Ndidi who played the entire 90 minutes of the game, won eight duels, was involved in seven tackles and made one interception.

He has made nine league appearances for Leicester City this season and scored two goals.

Leicester City sit in second position in the table with 20 points from 10 matches.