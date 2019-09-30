<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender Wilfred Ndidi has hailed Leicester City’s performance in Sunday’s 5-0 home win against Newcastle United.

Leicester City totally annihilated their 10-man visitors at the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi scored Leicester City’s fifth goal of the encounter in the final minute.

He collected the ball with his back to goal in the area before dispatching beyond Newcastle United goalkeeper.

It was Ndidi’s second league goal of the season for the Foxes.

The Foxes climbed to third position in the table following the win.

“Buzzing into the new week with +3 points and a great performance from the team,” Ndidi tweeted.