



Wilfred Ndidi broke one personal record in Leicester City’s 3-1 home win against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Ndidi set a new record for this Premier League season, having made 19 ball recoveries against the Reds.

The Nigeria international made 18 recoveries in the win at Tottenham Hotspur in December 2020.





The midfielder was named Man of the Match following his performance for the Foxes in the game.

The former KRC Genk of Belgium player set up Harvey Barnes for Leicester City’s third goal of the game.

The 24-year-old has scored once in 12 league appearances for Leicester City this season.