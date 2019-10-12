<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Wilfred Ndidi says Sunday’s friendly against five-time world champions Brazil will give the Super Eagles the opportunity to show the world they are ready to soar again.

The Super Eagles came third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and were impressive in the 2-2 friendly draw against Ukraine last month.

The West Africans lost 3-0 to Brazil in their only meeting in 2003 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Ndidi, who plays for English Premier League club, Leicester City is however hopeful of a better result time this time around.

“Brazil are a good team and it is not going to be easy. But this is why we are here, we want to see where we are at. The game will serve as a test for our young team trying to get experience for these types of games in tournaments,”he told reporters.

Brazil assistant coach Cleber Xavier is wary of the Africans, especially forward Alex Iwobi, who he calls “the link in the counter attack, who drags opponents out of position and infiltrates well in the box”.

Ndidi however has a stern warning for Xavier and the rest of Selecao’s team.

“Brazil don’t have to worry about only Alex, they have to worry about our whole team,”he added.