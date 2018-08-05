Wilfred Ndidi has said he hopes fellow Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho will again be on target in Friday’s Premier League opener at Manchester United after he scored a brace for Leicester City to beat hosts Lille in a final pre-season game.

On Saturday, Iheanacho drew Leicester City level with a determined header after 34 minutes, before he sealed his team’s win in the 59th minute, when he coolly slotted a low cross.

It was his fourth goal in three pre-season games.

“I was surprised he scored with the head,” Ndidi told Leicester City TV.

“I hope he takes the confidence to the next game (vs Manchester United), not just him but the whole team.”

Ndidi admitted they were stretched by Lille and the win will further boost their self-belief as the new season kicks off with a difficult trip to Old Trafford Friday night.

“It was a tough, very challenging game, but we came good at the end,” the midfielder said.

“This will give us the confidence to go to the next game as well as the match fitness as we try to play together again.”