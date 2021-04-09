



Wilfred Ndidi believes Kelechi Iheanacho will get even better now that unfair criticism against the forward has stopped.

Iheanacho has hit top form for the Foxes in recent weeks after initially struggling to hold down regular shirt at the club.

The forward scored seven goals in four games in March propelling the Foxes into the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup and also kept them on course for a top-four finish.

“Kelechi’s talent was never in doubt, but people love to criticise others when they are down,” Ndidi told BBC Sport Africa.

“He was unfairly criticised and judged by different people. This is someone I have known from our youth days at the under-17s and I know his quality, so it’s not a fluke that he is producing his best football again.





“I am very happy for him because he’s doing wonderfully well now and everyone can see.

“It’s just sad that when he needed encouragement in the past few years many were quick to write him off, but thankfully some of these people have now turned around to praise him. That’s life.

“He’s a happy guy and Kelechi is only now enjoying a deserving reward for his tireless hard work.

“When you get a rhythm of games and the support of your coach, team-mates and fans, it can only get better.

“This latest chapter is going to give him the belief and confidence that he is a really important player for his club and country.

“I know and hope that he will continue to deliver for us. I never doubted him and I know he will bring more goals and performance that will continue to elevate him.”