Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong were mobbed by cheerful Singaporean fans on their arrival at the team’s Fairmont Hotel base, Singapore on Thursday morning.

The Super Eagles will face five-time world champions, Brazil in a friendly encounter at the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang on Sunday.

Head coach of the team, Gernot Rohr on Tuesday travelled with Spain-based trio of Samuel Chukuweze, Ramon Azeez and Chidozie Awaziem to Singapore for the game.

Lille of France forward, Victor Osimhen and Club Brugge of Belgium striker, Emmanuel Dennis have also landed in Singapore for the game.

The team is expected to hold their first training session today ahead of the game today.