Nigeria internationals Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi are up against each other with Leicester City drawn against Everton in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup announced today.

Leicester will travel to Everton, who have never won the competition, after a 3-1 win at Burton on Tuesday.

Liverpool faces Aston Villa after the league leaders dispatched Arsenal via penalties following a 10-goal thriller on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Reds boss, Jurgen Klopp threatened he could pull his side out of the competition if a suitable date cannot be found for the quarter-final

As Champions League winners, Liverpool will be playing in the last four of the Club World Cup in Qatar on 18 December, with the Carabao Cup quarter-finals scheduled for the same week.

The fixtures are set to take place from December 16.

The English Football League released a statement in reply to the Liverpool manager’s comments, saying: “The EFL is in discussions with Liverpool to identify an alternative date given the club’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup competition.”

Colchester have secured a lucrative trip to Manchester United, and the League Two club will be looking to cause further upset, having already knocked out top-division sides Tottenham and Crystal Palace in the competition’s earlier rounds.

Manchester City, in search of their third successive league cup trophy, will travel to Oxford, after easing past Southampton on Tuesday in the fourth round.