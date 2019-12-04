<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wikki Tourists captain Idris Mohammed Guda says he hopes his side continue their impressive run in this season’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Wikki Tourists defeated Fidelis Ilechuckwu’s Heartland 1-0 last Saturday at the Pantami Stadium Gombe to continue their impressive start to the 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league season.

Guda who scored the eventual winner against Heartland from the spot, however challenged his side to sustain their momentum ahead of the coming matches.

“The most important thing was the three points. It doesn’t matter where it came from and how many goals was scored in the match.

“We hope we keep on doing well and we want our supporters to continue to believe in us,” said Guda.

Wikki are in second position, just a point behind leaders Plateau United who only managed a goalless draw against visiting Kano Pillars at the new Jos stadium.

Wikki will head to the southeast town of Nnewi this weekend to face FC Ifeanyiubah in their next match of the campaign.