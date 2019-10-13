<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Wikki Tourist have announced Garba Ibrahim as the interim replacement for their former manager Aliyu Zubairu, who resigned from the club at the weekend.

Zubairu quit his position on Saturday, alleging a lack of support from the management of the Bauchi-based club.

In a statement on their official page, Wikki confirmed Zubairu’s exit and announced Garba as the temporary replacement, pending the naming of a new manager.

“Garba Ibrahim has been directed to take over the position of the technical adviser on acting capacity pending the appointment of a new gaffer,” Wikki wrote in an official statement on their page.

“The directive was given by the commissioner of youth and sports Alhaji Usman Saleh.

“This followed the resignation of the technical adviser, Aliyu Zubairu”

Wikki Tourists had a disappointing outing at the 2019 Ahlan pre-season tournament where they failed to make it out of their group.

The team had played in the final of the same tournament a year ago.