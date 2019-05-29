<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wikki Tourist’s Abba Umar has expressed his regrets at the way injury cut short his season.

Umar scored seven goals and had two assists to help the Giant Elephant finish seventh on the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) table with 30 points from 22 games.

However, the attacker has had a season interrupted by injuries, which reduced the number of games he played to a mere 15, including missing the final four games of the season due to a toe injury.

Umar stressed that he was thrilled that he performed better than last season when he netted just once, but added that staying injury-free and scoring more goals will be among his targets ahead of next season.

“I will say that it has been a mixed feeling season for me because I could have done better than I did have injuries not affected my performance,” Umar said.

“I was still able to score more goals than I did last season but it was still not satisfactory for me with the kind of target I set for myself at the beginning of the season. I missed the final four games of the season because of the toe injury I had against Katsina United.

“I guessed I was rushed back from the injury a little too early against MFM where I played the final 10 minutes of the game. I was not able to play against in the remaining matches and I am not pleased with it.”

Umar disclosed that he is fit and raring to go now ahead of their campaign in the Federation Cup, which starts with a Round of 64 clash against Qatar FC in a fortnight’s time.

“I have fully recovered now from the toe injury now and I am looking forward to having a fruitful time in the Federation Cup tie,” he continued.

“I knew the decision taken by the head coach (Aliyu Zubairu) not to risk me in any of our last four games in the league was in my best interest and I am hoping to repay him with goals in the Federation Cup.”