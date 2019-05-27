<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wikki Tourist coach Aliyu Zubairu has expressed delight after his side finally ended the dominance of Enugu Rangers over them in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 22 fixture on Sunday.

Wikki haven’t recorded a win over Rangers in the last seven meetings, but they did enough to get a crucial 1-0 victory over the Flying Antelopes on Sunday.

Manu Garba was the hero of the day for the Giant Elephant, as he raced onto a defense-splitting pass from Adeshina Gata to slot past Seidu Mutawakilu in the Rangers goal.

That goal was not just the winner but it also saved Wikki from relegation to the lower division.

“We worked hard for this victory and I am very happy to have stopped Rangers’ dominance over us in the past four seasons,” coach Zubairu said excitedly during his post-match interview

“No doubt, Rangers is a great side and I believe that the absence of some of their tested legs which I believe they are resting for the Super Six made the game easier for us.”

Despite the defeat, Rangers ended the regular season topping the NPFL Group A table with 40 points from 22 matches.

They qualified for the NPFL Super Six along with Lobi Stars and Enyimba, in second and third.

As for Wikki, the three points secured on Sunday helped them beat the drop as they finished seventh with 30 points.