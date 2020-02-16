<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook has heaped plaudits on Leon Balogun following the towering centre-back impressive performance in the Latics 2-2 away draw at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Balogun made his first start for the club, since arriving on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion on transfer deadline day.

The 31-year-old put up commanding performance in the game and Cook was quick to praise him for his excellent display.





“Leon (Balogun) is excellent. He’s composed, he sees things a lot more quickly and senses danger, his reading of the game is excellent,” Cook told the club’s official website.

“We had to defend well today. I know we conceded two goals, but we came under a lot of prssure, so I’m really pleased for the lads and they can have a good trip back now.

“It’s been a tough week, so we’ll give them a couple of days off before the preparations begin for Millwall at home.”