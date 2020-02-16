Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook has heaped plaudits on Leon Balogun following the towering centre-back impressive performance in the Latics 2-2 away draw at Cardiff City on Saturday.
Balogun made his first start for the club, since arriving on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion on transfer deadline day.
The 31-year-old put up commanding performance in the game and Cook was quick to praise him for his excellent display.
“Leon (Balogun) is excellent. He’s composed, he sees things a lot more quickly and senses danger, his reading of the game is excellent,” Cook told the club’s official website.
“We had to defend well today. I know we conceded two goals, but we came under a lot of prssure, so I’m really pleased for the lads and they can have a good trip back now.
“It’s been a tough week, so we’ll give them a couple of days off before the preparations begin for Millwall at home.”