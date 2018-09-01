West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini said he remains confident his team will be able to turn their misfortune around after an added-time goal handed them their fourth consecutive defeat to start the season.

Adama Traore scored in the 93rd minute in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-0 win at the London Stadium on Saturday, leaving West Ham as the only Premier League team without a point.

“It’s a tough loss, because it’s our second home game and we’ve lost them both,” Pellegrini, who was appointed to replace David Moyes after last season, said in a brief news conference. “We don’t have points and have lost six points at home, but I am confident because I see the players working well during the week.

“Now we must try to take the pressure off and try to play 90 minutes in the way we work every day. For us, no points in four games is not [indicative] of the quality of squad we have.”

West Ham spent £100 million over the summer in addition to luring Pellegrini away from Hebei China Fortune, where he had spent parts of the previous two seasons.

But the club have scored only two goals since the start of the season, with losses to Liverpool, Bournemouth and Arsenal, and will face Chelsea and Manchester United at home in September.

“There are a lot of things that we need to improve,” said Pellegrini, who won the Premier League title while coaching Manchester City in 2013-14. “I was not happy with the first 45 minutes. In the second half we improved, but it still wasn’t enough because we didn’t score from the chances we created. You are not going to take points if you don’t score from the chances you make.”