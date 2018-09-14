West Ham will be without midfielder Jack Wilshere for Sunday’s trip to Everton due to an ankle problem.

Wilshere’s team-mate, Javier Hernandez, has been suffering from illness and is also a doubt for the Goodison Park encounter.

Speaking on Friday, Manuel Pellegrini said: “Jack felt pain in his ankle two days ago. We will see in the next day what is the reason.

“He doesn’t have a chance to play (this week) – Tuesday, we will see, after he has a medical review.

“Javier Hernandez is sick and has had a virus for around 10 days, so he hasn’t been in training.”

West Ham are still searching for their first points of the Premier League season, but vice-chairman Karren Brady said during the international break that she has “complete faith” in Pellegrini and the team.

“I know the way they think, the owners and Karen,” Pellegrini added. “I spoke with all of them before I started this project here at West Ham.

“Of course it is always important that you know they are supporting you. Nobody expected to lose the first four games but that will not change, at least my mind.

“If the owners and Karen continue thinking the same way, that is always good news.”