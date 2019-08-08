<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Grady Diangana will spend the 2019/20 season on loan at Championship West Bromwich Albion.

The 21-year-old winger made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers last season having come through the club’s academy.

He will now continue his development under former Irons boss Slaven Bilić at the Hawthorns.

“Grady comes with good Premier League experience but he’s now at this early stage of his career where he needs to get good, regular game time,” Baggies technical director Luke Dowling told the club’s official website.

“He is direct with his running, has good ability and will be another exciting addition to our squad.”