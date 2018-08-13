West Ham midfielder Edimilson Fernandes joined Italian side Fiorentina on a season-long loan on Monday.

Fernandes has found himself surplus to requirements at the Premier League club after new manager Manuel Pellegrini brought in a host of new players in pre-season.

The 22-year-old, capped four times by Switzerland, joined the Hammers in 2016 from FC Sion and made 48 appearances.

“Edimilson Fernandes has signed for Italian Serie A side Fiorentina on a season-long loan,” the club confirmed on their website.