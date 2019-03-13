



West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been called up to the England squad for this month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro.

The 20-year-old pledged his international future to the Three Lions last month, having played for the Republic of Ireland at youth level and in three senior friendly matches last year.

Rice’s impressive form for West Ham in the Premier League this season has now earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the first time.

He has played 31 times in all competitions for the Hammers in 2018-19, scoring twice.

James Ward-Prowse was tipped to earn a place following good performances for Southampton, but he has not been included.

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson keeps his spot, having marked his debut with a goal in last November’s 3-0 win over the United States.

England host Czech Republic on March 22 before taking on Montenegro in Podgorica three days later.

England squad: Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, Luke Shaw, John Stones, James Tarkowski, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker; Ross Barkley, Dele Alli, Fabian Delph, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Declan Rice; Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.