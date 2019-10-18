<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna says Alex Iwobi is one of the players the hammers must keep their eyes on if they are to leave Goodison park unhurt in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Ogbonna, an Italian defender who is of Nigeria heritage is one of the reasons West Ham United are flying high this season.

Iwobi on his part has contributed three goals (2 goals, 1 assist) in eight appearances across all competitions since joining the Toffees in the £35m deal from Arsenal.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to the Merseyside blues Ogbonna said his side must be wary of Everyone attackers led by Alex Iwobi.

”They will try to step up, so we have to be focused on not conceding, but they have a lot of quality and have spent a lot of money, so they want to compete like we want to compete.

”They have good attacking players like Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and a young player I heard a lot about when I was in Juventus and he was in the Academy, Moise Kean, who has a lot of skills and is very strong.

”But we just have to focus on our jobs and getting the three points”.