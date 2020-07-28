



Premier League club West Ham United are making a late bid to lure Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen away from the clutches from Serie A side Napoli.

Osimhen is set to link up with Napoli and has resisted interest from other clubs in the hopes of joining the Blues.

Napoli are working to complete the transfer of the former VFL Wolfsburg star, but the player changing agents in the middle of negotiations have slowed down progress of the move.

With Osimhen not yet having put pen to paper to a contract at Napoli, West Ham are now looking to see whether they can hijack the deal according to Tuttosport.





It is claimed that West Ham’s offer broadly matches that of Napoli’s in terms of the amount to be paid to Lille, however it is more lucrative for Osimhen.

Napoli are not willing to continue to wait though and it is suggested that they want the deal wrapped up this week.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and bagged six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Lille last season.

The 21-year-old linked up with Lille from Belgian Pro League club Sporting Charleroi last summer.