West Ham target Jesse Lingard returning to Manchester United for preseason

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard will join preseason training on Monday.

Lingard will report to Carrington on Monday with his future still unclear after an excellent loan spell at West Ham United in the second half of last season, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The Hammers want to sign the 28-year-old on a permanent deal after he scored nine goals and created four more in 16 appearances last season.

Lingard was part of the initial 33-man England squad for Euro 2020 but despite appearing in the warm-up friendlies against Austria and Romania he didn’t make the final cut for the tournament.

Instead, he enjoyed a well-earned break in Mykonos and continued to train in the gym on the Greek island before returning to the UK on Monday.