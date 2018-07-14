West Ham have signed Paraguay defender Fabian Balbuena from Corinthians on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old joins the Hammers for an undisclosed fee after two years with the Brazilian top flight side.

Balbuena, who captained Corinthians, has seven international caps.

“I’m really excited for this new challenge and my target is to meet the demands of the Premier League,” said the centre-back.

“Obviously to be at West Ham is an extra motivation and I want to do my best to help the team.”

Balbuena becomes manager Manuel Pellegrini’s sixth signing, following the arrival last week of England midfielder Jack Wilshere and Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko.

The Hammers have also signed France Under-21 defender Issa Diop for a club record fee of £22m, as well as Poland goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea and English defender Ryan Fredericks from Fulham.