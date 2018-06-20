West Ham have confirmed the signing of Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from relegated Swansea City in a deal worth £7 million.

The 33-year-old has signed a three-year-deal in east London as new manager Manuel Pellegrini looks to bolster his ranks between the posts.

With Joe Hart, who will not be joining on a permanent basis following his loan from Manchester City, and Adrian having shared the No.1 spot last season, uncertainty remains over who will be Pellegrini’s first choice.

Adrian is keen to remain at London Stadium, but only with assurances that he will be top of the pecking order when it comes to goalkeepers.

Former Arsenal keeper Fabianski, who is currently away at the World Cup in Russia, has just under 200 appearances in the Premier League and 45 caps for Poland.

Pellegrini, who has already seen right-back Ryan Fredericks and central defender Issa Diop sign this window, is currently in Spain and will return to the capital towards the end of June, before some of the players return for pre-season training on July 2.