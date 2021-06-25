West Ham United have signed Celtic attacker Armstrong Oko-Flex.

The 19-year-old winger – who is equally adept playing in a more central role – has penned a two-year contract with the Club, with the option to extend this for an additional year.

Oko-Flex moves to east London at the expiration of his contract with Scottish Premiership side Celtic, for whom he made two senior appearances earlier this year.

“I feel very good to have signed,” Oko-Flex, who had trialled with the Hammers at the end of last season, told West Ham TV. “It’s good to sign for a big club like West Ham United.





“I’m very excited to get started here. There are a lot of positives around West Ham and it’s just a great Club to be at right now.

“I know a lot of the boys here already. I trained with some of them when I was younger, and I’ve played against some of them as well, so it’s been good settling in and the coaches have welcomed me in very nicely as well.

“I want to thank God first and foremost, and my family and my team around me – without them, none of this would have been possible. I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”