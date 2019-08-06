West Ham are on the verge of their fifth signing of the summer.
According to Portuguese outlet Record, the Hammers are set to sign Boavista defender Gonçalo Cardoso in a £2.75m deal.
Football London journalist Sam Inkersole also reported that the 18-year-old has already completed his medical.
Cardoso made his professional debut with Boavista last October as a 17-year-old and made 15 appearances (all starts) for the Liga NOS outfit last term.
The teenager made a big impression at this summer’s U-19 European Championships with Portugal, scoring a goal and playing every minute en route to the final.
Cardoso is expected to join the West Ham first-team immediately and provide depth behind Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena.
