<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

West Ham are on the verge of their fifth signing of the summer.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the Hammers are set to sign Boavista defender Gonçalo Cardoso in a £2.75m deal.

Football London journalist Sam Inkersole also reported that the 18-year-old has already completed his medical.

Cardoso made his professional debut with Boavista last October as a 17-year-old and made 15 appearances (all starts) for the Liga NOS outfit last term.

The teenager made a big impression at this summer’s U-19 European Championships with Portugal, scoring a goal and playing every minute en route to the final.

Cardoso is expected to join the West Ham first-team immediately and provide depth behind Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena.