It looks like Marko Arnautovic’s move from London Stadium is complete, according to talkSPORT.

The West Ham forward is set to complete his move to Chinese Super League outfit, Shanghai SIPG for £23m, according to talkSPORT.

The Austrian passed his medical on Friday and has agreed to personal terms with Shanghai as the two sides will finalise the transfer this week, the report added.

Arnautovic had recently agreed to new terms on a brand new five-year deal with the Hammers just six months ago but asked the club for a transfer earlier this week.

West Ham may have lost money on this transfer.

Just in January, it was reported that an undisclosed Chinese Super League team offered the Hammers £35m for the services of the centre forward.

Arnautovic joined the London-side for a club record fee of £20m in July 2017 from Stoke City and registered 21 goals, 10 assists while appearing in 59 Premier League matches for West Ham.