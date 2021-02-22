



West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice, has revealed that a pre-match jibe from Jose Mourinho inspired them to beat Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho gave an interview on the Spurs YouTube channel last week where he claimed that although the Hammers sat above them in the table going into the game, they were destined to flop in the final two months of the season.

Rice, 22, told talkSPORT: “I read during the week that Mourinho said that at the end of the season there’ll be no comparison to where Spurs are going to be to where West Ham are, ‘we’re going to overtake them’.





“You read stuff like that as players, and he said that on the Spurs YouTube channel.

“You read that and you think, ‘Yeah, that’s going to make me go out there and prove you wrong.

“You’re going to go out there and want to put on an even better performance.

“So I think all the lads knew that and we wanted to go out there yesterday and really beat Spurs.”