<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Although it appeared West Ham were favoured to hijack Valencia’s move for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gómez, the Hammers are now set to lose out to their LaLiga counterparts.

According to Spanish sources, Valencia will pay around €16m plus Santi Mina for his services and also loan Jorge Sáenz to Celta.

Mina also confirmed on Tuesday that he was close to securing a move back to his former club.

“Everyone knows I’m close to a return to Celta, which is my home,” the 23-year-old told reporters.

West Ham were prepared to pay Gómez’s full €50m (£44.5m) release clause in installments but LaLiga rules state that the total fee must be paid in full to activate the athlete’s departure.

Manuel Pellegrini and company will now look to seek alternative strikers in the summer window to replace Marko Arnautović, Andy Carroll, and Lucas Pérez.