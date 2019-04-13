<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

West Ham United are to finally get a claret-coloured pitch surround at the London Stadium.

The new look, estimated to cost around £250,000, will be unveiled at the Hammers’ home game against Leicester on 20 April.

It is a significant moment in trying to make the London Stadium feel more like their own home ground.

Vice-chairman Karren Brady described the news as “wonderful and long-awaited”.

The colour of the carpet was at the centre of a long-running battle between the club and its landlords, the London Legacy Development Corporation, with the latter preferring a more neutral colour. West Ham said the green cover for the athletics track was at odds with their primary use of the stadium.

In November a costly court case between the two parties was avoided with an 11th-hour agreement – a pledge to install a claret carpet was one part of the deal.

“London Stadium is globally recognised as the home of West Ham United, and therefore it is only right that our traditional club colours are in prominent and key areas of the playing arena,” Brady added.

“With 60,000 supporters in attendance at every Premier League fixture, a third stand named in honour of one of our greatest ever players, together with the new pitch surround, we have a stadium that truly has the look and feel of West Ham United.”

London Stadium has been West Ham’s home ground since the start of the 2016-17 season. In March they named a stand after one of their most famous players, Billy Bonds.