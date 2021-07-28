West Ham keen to agree deal for Phil Jones

West Ham United manager David Moyes has identified Manchester United defender Phil Jones as one of his priority transfer targets.

Despite qualifying for next season’s Europa League, the Hammers are yet to make a first-team addition this summer, only confirming a permanent deal for loanee Craig Dawson.

However, Eurosport claims that Moyes is keen to hold discussions with Jones regarding a switch to the London Stadium.f

With the 29-year-old not playing a competitive game since January 2020, United will give consideration to parting ways with the centre-back on a free transfer.

The report adds that West Ham would prefer to hand Jones an attractive contract due to his prolonged spell on the sidelines.

While Jones could remain at Old Trafford, he would only be regarded as fifth choice at best with Raphael Varane due to arrive from Real Madrid.