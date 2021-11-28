West Ham insist on signing James Tarkowski

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is still one of the most sought after players by West Ham. According to ‘The Sun’, West Ham have once again insisted on his signing in recent days.

West Ham are weighing up options in the transfer window to bolster their squad. Although Jesse Lingard’s return is one of the most talked-about options, the Hammers are insisting on the arrival of a defender to strengthen the backline.

The player in question is James Tarkowski, who right now plays for Burnley. West Ham wanted to get him in the last transfer window, but they were unable to complete the signing. The January window could be a good opportunity to try again.

According to ‘The Sun’, West Ham have held talks once again with Burnley to weigh up his possible arrival. His contract expires in summer 2022 and they could cash in now to prevent the footballer from leaving for free in the summer.

Tarkowski has been a fundamental player for Burnley since his arrival and he became a regular starter in the 2017-18 campaign. Last year, he started 39 matches and has made 13 starts so far this term. He has also netted one goal and got two assists.