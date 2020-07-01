



More than a dozen clubs, including West Ham, have asked Chelsea about taking striker Ike Ugbo on loan next season.

The 21-year-old rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge but has never featured for Chelsea’s first-team.

Although, he has extensive first-team experience after loan spells with Barnsley, Scunthorpe and Milton Keynes.

He spent last season in Holland with second tier Roda JC, where he scored 13 goals, his best tally to date.

And a source has told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are ready to loan him out again.

It is understood there is interest from Premier League and Championship clubs, whilst also from Scotland and the continent.

West Ham, Watford, Crystal Palace, West Brom, Derby and Nottingham Forest are amongst the clubs keeping tabs on Ugbo.





In the 2017/18 season, Ugbo scored five goals and two assists in 36 appearances for Barnsley and MK Dons.

Last term, with Scunthorpe, he only made 20 outings and notched one goal.

This campaign, however, he has proved an exciting addition to Roda with his 13 goals showing impressive development.

Indeed, he has featured in all but one of the club’s league matches.

Elsewhere, reports have claimed Chelsea are keen on Angel Gomes, who left Manchester United this week.

The 19-year-old’s contract expired on Tuesday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirming that no agreement was reached over an extension.

In a press conference on Tuesday, reporters asked Blues boss Frank Lampard about the Gomes rumours.

Lampard, however, was in no mood to talk.