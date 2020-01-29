<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





West Ham are keen on the Tottenham full back Kyle Walker-Peters.

The young defender is expected to leave this month and he has been linked with Southampton as well.

According to Evening Standard, the Hammers have enquired about him but Saints are expected to sign him eventually.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham manage to hijack the move.

Walker-Peters would be a good long term addition to David Moyes’s side. The Hammers have Zabaleta and Fredericks as their right back options currently and it is a position that needs improving immediately.





The 22-year-old Spurs player is talented and he could be a key starter for them with experience and coaching.

A move to West Ham or Southampton would be good for Walker-Peters as well. He needs a manager who will play him regularly and trust him.

Clearly, Jose Mourinho won’t be able to offer him that at Spurs.

The Hammers are thought to be keen on Matty Cash as well. The Nottingham Forest star has done well in the Championship and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League side.

It seems that Moyes is determined to sign a full back this month and it will be interesting to see who they end up with.