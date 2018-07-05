The English Football Association has given Tony Henry, former head of player recruitment at West Ham, a one-year ban from all football-related activity over comments he made about African players.

Henry was suspended by West Ham before being fired in February after he was accused of racism and discrimination for allegedly telling agents that the Premier League club did not want to sign any more African players.

“Mr. Henry admitted a misconduct charge in relation to comments he made that were improper and/or insulting and/or abusive and included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality,” the governing body tweeted on its official account.

Henry will also be required to attend “an FA education course.”

According to the emails obtained by the Daily Mail, Henry wrote that the Hammers wanted to limit the number of African players because “they have a bad attitude” and “cause mayhem” when they are not starting.

West Ham moved swiftly to announce his sacking, issuing a statement at the time, saying: “West Ham United have today terminated the contract of Director of Player Recruitment, Tony Henry, with immediate effect following his unacceptable comments that were widely reported in the press.

“Our action follows a full and thorough investigation. West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination.

“The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included.”