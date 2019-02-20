



Former West Ham defender Tomas Repka has been handed a nine-month jail sentence for drink driving.

The latest verdict comes only two weeks after Repka was convicted of fraud and sentenced to 15 months in prison.

On Tuesday, the Prague-West county court turned two previous suspended sentences for drink driving into jail terms because of his convictions for other crimes since receiving the initial terms.

The 44-year-old, who played 46 times for the Czech Republic, has appealed both verdicts.

Last year, Repka also received a six-month jail term for offering sexual services in the name of his ex-wife online without her knowledge.

That sentence was later changed to community service.

Repka joined West Ham for £5.5m deal in 2001 and played 167 times for the east London club as he helped them return to the Premier League in 2005.