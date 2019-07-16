Sam Byram has completed a move from West Ham to Norwich City.
The right-back will cost the Canaries less than £1m as he ends four years with West Ham.
“I’m delighted,” Byram told Norwich’s official website after joining the club’s pre-season camp.
“It’s all happened quite fast and it’s been a quick turnaround. There’s been a lot of travelling to get out here to Germany but I’m just pleased I’m here now.
“I heard about the interest a week or two ago. Obviously, I wasn’t in the plans for West Ham going forward and I needed a new challenge to go out and push on after last season.
“When I heard Norwich were interested, I was really interested [because of] how the manager [Daniel Farke] had the team playing last year.”
Byram spent last season in the Championship, on loan with Nottingham Forest.