Sam Byram has completed a move from West Ham to Norwich City.

The right-back will cost the Canaries less than £1m as he ends four years with West Ham.

“I’m delighted,” Byram told Norwich’s official website after joining the club’s pre-season camp.

“It’s all happened quite fast and it’s been a quick turnaround. There’s been a lot of travelling to get out here to Germany but I’m just pleased I’m here now.

“I heard about the interest a week or two ago. Obviously, I wasn’t in the plans for West Ham going forward and I needed a new challenge to go out and push on after last season.

“When I heard Norwich were interested, I was really interested [because of] how the manager [Daniel Farke] had the team playing last year.”

Byram spent last season in the Championship, on loan with Nottingham Forest.