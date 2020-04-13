<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





West Ham, Crystal Palace enter race along with Rangers & Everton for Nigerian striker Josh Maja.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international has scored eight goals from 24 matches for the French club this season but made just six Ligue 1 starts so far before the football activities were suspended due to COVID 19 outbreak worldwide.





According to The Sun claim that West Ham, in addition to Crystal Palace, are closely watching developments with the view to potentially submitting an offer in the region of £10m.

Everton, Rangers and Chelsea are still showing interest for Super Eagles striker have a contract with Les Girondins until the summer of 2023.

Maja also made his international debut for Super Eagles national team back in September, in a 2-2 friendly against Ukraine, showing signs of a truly promising future ahead of him.