West Ham have increased their home capacity to 60,000 after the London Stadium was granted a new safety certificate.

The club will now have an extra 3,000 fans in support for the home match against Brighton on 2nd January.

Stadium owners E20 agreed the capacity increase in an out-of-court settlement and half-season tickets have now sold out.

It means the Hammers could smash their current attendance record, which stands at 56,996 from Manchester United‘s visit to the London Stadium on 2nd January 2017 onwards.

The previous record at the Boleyn Ground was 35,550 for a clash with Manchester City back in September 2002.

Hammers joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said: “It is a wonderful feeling to know that more of our fans will be able to watch affordable Premier League football at London Stadium, and we look forward to the matchday atmosphere becoming even more magnificent in 2019.

“A big welcome to our new Season Ticket Holders and thank you to all of our loyal and patient supporters on the Season Ticket Waiting List.”

The club will pay stadium owners E20 an extra £250,000 per year for the increase as they move closer to getting the full 66,000 capacity the arena can offer.