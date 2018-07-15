West Ham have signed midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio for a club record fee on a four-year contract.
The 25-year-old, who has been capped once by Brazil, scored 34 goals in 177 appearances for the Italian club.
The deal eclipses the £22m West Ham paid Toulouse for France Under-21 defender Issa Diop last month.
Anderson was part of Brazil’s Olympic gold medal-winning squad in 2016.
