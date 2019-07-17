<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Sebastian Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth €50m.

With Marko Arnautović and Andy Carroll having left the club this summer, the Hammers were in the market for a technically gifted, rangy forward.

And they’ve found him in Haller with the east London side confirming his arrival via their social media accounts.

Haller was one of the most impressive forwards in Germany last season, scoring 20 goals in all competitions.

Speaking to the official West Ham website, the goalscorer said: “I feel really great,” said the centre forward. “I think it’s a really good opportunity for me to be here.

“It means a lot (to be the record signing). It proves that the club [has] really wanted me for a long time. I felt this desire to sign me and I’m really happy to sign, also. it is an ambitious club, a nice club, a nice city and nice fans too.

“For me I can guarantee that I will give 100% for the club because the club has given me this confidence and I will try to give it back every day in every game.

“I will always give 100% and respect the club. I think this is a normal thing and that I can guarantee. I know it’s a big transfer and there is a lot of expectation around me, and I just want to make people proud of this transfer and I will give everything I have.”