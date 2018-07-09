West Ham are close to completing the double signing of former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere and Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko.

England international Wilshere, 26, has been looking for a new club since his Gunners contract expired at the end of June.

A fee of about 20m euros (£17.66m) is understood to have been agreed with Borussia Dortmund for Yarmolenko.

The 28-year-old has scored 35 times in 77 appearances for his country.

Wilshere’s career has been badly affected by injuries but the Hammers are confident he can make a meaningful contribution to a squad being overhauled by new manager Manuel Pellegrini.