West Ham are close to completing a deal to sign out-of-contract Fulham full-back Ryan Fredericks, according to Sky Sports.

The deal is unlikely to be signed on Friday but should be done in the next few days.

It is understood that Fredericks had offers from Swansea, Wolves and Bournemouth in January but he wanted to wait until the end of the season to decide his future.

Fulham have been in talks with Fredericks over a new contract since last November but they have yet to agree terms.

Sky Sports reports that fellow Premier League clubs Southampton and Crystal Palace were also interested in the right-back, who was an important part of Fulham’s Sky Bet Championship promotion campaign.

The 25-year-old, who switched to Craven Cottage after less than a month at Bristol City in 2015, has made over 100 appearances for the west London club.

West Ham are actively trying to do business before the World Cup begins in Russia following the arrival of Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager.

They are in talks to sign Genoa defender Armando Izzo and are also interested in Barcelona’s Marlon Santos, West Brom’s Jay Rodriguez and Lazio star Felipe Anderson, according to Sky Sports.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are interested in signing West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic, according to Sky Sports.