<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady believes the Premier League season should be declared ‘null and void.’

The Premier League postponed all fixtures until April 4 on Friday due to fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

There is yet to be a decision made on how the remainder of the campaign will be played out, if at all, with there set to be another meeting on Thursday to determine this.

However, Brady has made the case for not restarting when it is safe for football to resume.

Sky Sports reported that the 50-year-old stated: “Suspension or cancellation of the Premier League was always a certainty.





“There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL, as well as the Premier League, will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can’t play the games can’t go ahead.

“So what if the league cannot be finished.

“As games in both the Premier League and English Football League are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is to declare the whole season null and void.”

Uefa will meet by conference call on Tuesday to decide on the outcome of the future of Euro 2020, the Champions League and Europa League.