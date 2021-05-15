West Ham boss David Moyes won’t rule out re-signing Marko Arnatovic.

Reports have surfaced linking forward Arnautovic, who thrived under Moyes during his first spell in charge of West Ham, with a return to the club.

Moyes said: “Marko was great for me. I loved having him at the club because I liked the challenge of trying to manage him.





“He’s someone who maybe wasn’t easy at times but I actually quite enjoyed it.

“I would never rule Marko out – but I’m trying to move forward. I’m trying to build towards a new team, a new West Ham. I’m trying not to go back if I can help it.

“It’s not to say that I would never go there. I would do, of course. We might get a chance to see how Marko plays in the Euros. I hope I do because I really like him.”